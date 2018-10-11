SEVERE STORM: Possible tennis-ball sized hail near Noosa

A dangerous storm front is once again threatening the Noosa region.

A DANGEROUS storm front, with hail the size of tennis balls in the core, is forming to the west and threatening to head towards the Noosa region.

Damaging winds and large "tennis ball-sized" (6-7cm) hailstones are predicted over the next several hours.

The storm is currently hovering near Kingaroy and heading east, with Noosa Heads, Cooroy, Gympie, Rainbow Beach and Nanango in the firing line.

Independent Maleny-based weather forecasters Higgins Storm Chasers are reporting "very dangerous supercell" with the possibility of a "tornado".

"Seek shelter now" was their advice.

It's the fourth afternoon in a row that storms have buffeted the region - and it's widespread.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Another developing thunderstorm north-east of Chinchilla is also expected to intensify further as it moves towards Cherboug and Gayndah. Very large hail is expected within the core of these cells.