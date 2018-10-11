Menu
Login
A dangerous storm front is once again threatening the Noosa region.
A dangerous storm front is once again threatening the Noosa region. BOM
Breaking

SEVERE STORM: Possible tennis-ball sized hail near Noosa

11th Oct 2018 1:41 PM

A DANGEROUS storm front, with hail the size of tennis balls in the core, is forming to the west and threatening to head towards the Noosa region.

Damaging winds and large "tennis ball-sized" (6-7cm) hailstones are predicted over the next several hours.

The storm is currently hovering near Kingaroy and heading east, with Noosa Heads, Cooroy, Gympie, Rainbow Beach and Nanango in the firing line.

Independent Maleny-based weather forecasters Higgins Storm Chasers are reporting "very dangerous supercell" with the possibility of a "tornado".

"Seek shelter now" was their advice.

It's the fourth afternoon in a row that storms have buffeted the region - and it's widespread.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Another developing thunderstorm north-east of Chinchilla is also expected to intensify further as it moves towards Cherboug and Gayndah. Very large hail is expected within the core of these cells.

cooroy dangerous storm hail noosa pomona rain rainbow beach storm
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Annual event may be in the making

    Annual event may be in the making

    News Sellout Celtic Festival could become annual event

    • 11th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    Ticket sales up for Noosa film festival

    Ticket sales up for Noosa film festival

    News Big line-up of films for NIFF

    Go on - scare them crows

    Go on - scare them crows

    News School vies for the big prize

    Fundraiser drought concert for outback QLD town

    Fundraiser drought concert for outback QLD town

    News Local Lions Club will hold a concert this Sunday for drought relief

    Local Partners