Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Weather

Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

by Edward Randell
13th Dec 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Brisbane and southeast Queensland are being warned to expect severe thunderstorms today just two days after storms lashed the region, dumping 135 millimetres of rain in a matter of hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm forecast for Friday, saying severe thunderstorms are likely in a region stretching from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible on the Gold Coast and across the Darling Downs after both regions largely escaped Wednesday's deluge.

 

BOM say suburbs in the red area on the map could see a supercell with giant hail (5cm).

The storm delivered more rain in a few hours than Brisbane had received in the previous six months, but did little to increase water levels in the region's dams.

The Bureau says it will issue alerts and warnings as needed as the day progresses.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland south east storm storm warning weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa suits up for Carols on the River

        Santa suits up for Carols on the River

        News Noosa Carols on the River is a firm family favourite with locals and visitors alike.

        Saving the Spit: $4M erosion plan, seawall on cards

        premium_icon Saving the Spit: $4M erosion plan, seawall on cards

        News Noosa Spit erosion plan raises seawall option as a last resort.

        REVEALED: Dingo in attack on boy had form

        premium_icon REVEALED: Dingo in attack on boy had form

        News "It's the animal that has to pay the price in the end."

        Noosa’s future on the line with new town plan

        premium_icon Noosa’s future on the line with new town plan

        News Noosa votes to go with new town plan after spirited debate.