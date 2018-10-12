UPDATE: Tornado warning cancelled, prepare for large hail

The aftermath of a hailstorm on the Burnett Highway between Kingaroy and Blackbutt this afternoon.

The aftermath of a hailstorm on the Burnett Highway between Kingaroy and Blackbutt this afternoon. BoM

UPDATE: THE tornado warning issued earlier this afternoon has been cancelled.

However, very large hail and destructive winds are still possible across Wide Bay Burnett, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Severe thunderstorms are still occurring around Wide Bay and Burnett and are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Goondiwindi, Kingaroy, Hervey Bay, Calliope, Biloela, Cherbourg and Rainbow Beach.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds and very large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts. Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Monto, Gayndah, Childers, Mundubbera, Eidsvold, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale and Seventeen Seventy.

UPDATE: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a tornado warning in the Wide Bay Burnett region, Tiaro, Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

At 3.35pm the dangerous thunderstorm warning issued earlier today escalated into a tornado warning.

A recently developed thunderstorm, north of Miles is expected to intensify further and produce similar conditions as it tracks northeast over the next few hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a tornado warning in the Wide Bay Burnett region, Tiaro, Maryborough and Hervey Bay. BoM

Severe thunder storms are likely produce destructive winds, large hailstones and tornadoes over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast districts.

Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Cherbourg, Gayndah, Maryborough, Mundubbera, Gin Gin and Tiaro.

UPDATE: A VERY dangerous thunderstorm warning has been issued for the next several hours for Bundaberg, and the Wide Bay Burnett region.

Another dangerous thunderstorm northeast of Chinchilla is expected to continue intensifying as it moves over Biggenden and Proston.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones, and areas which may be affected include Monto, Bundaberg, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Miles, Moonie, Taroom, Gympie and Tara.

⚠️ Updated #qldstorm warning now includes western #DarlingDowns #Goondiwindi #Dalby. Storms over the border in NSW, more development expected this PM. Very Dangerous cells continue near Chinchilla, Nanango, Kingaroy with reports of trees down and hail damage. Take care! pic.twitter.com/nA2FCF5sju — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 11, 2018

Very large hail is expected within the core of these cells as well as destructive winds.

Residents were advised to move their cars away from trees, seek shelter, secure loose outdoor items, and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance, contact SES on 132 500.

EARLIER: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, with destructive winds and large hail stones possible in areas across the Wide Bay and Burnett.

A dangerous thunderstorm developed northeast of Dalby, and at 11:26am was shifting northeast towards Kingaroy.

BoM reported severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and hailstones over Maranoa, Warrego, Darling Downs, Gympie, Kingaroy, Cherbourg, Nambour and Nanango.

Residents were advised to move their cars away from trees, seek shelter, secure loose outdoor items, and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance, contact SES on 132 500.

Updates to come.