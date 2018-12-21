Menu
Login
The storm warning area.
The storm warning area. Bureau of Meteorology
Breaking

WARNING: Damaging winds, severe storms heading for Toowoomba

21st Dec 2018 2:07 PM

TOOWOOMBA is in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The weather authority issued the warning for damaging winds for people in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and parts of the Maranoa and Warrego districts.

The warning, issued at 1.23pm, said thunderstorms with damaging winds were developing over the western Darling Downs and tracking east.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the BoM said.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe, Oakey, Inglewood, Texas, Millmerran, Clifton, Pittsworth and Tara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:25 pm.

bureau of meteorology storms toowoomba towoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Laguna Lookout upgrade for best Noosa views

    Laguna Lookout upgrade for best Noosa views

    News Laguna Lookout re-opened to enjoy great regional views

    • 21st Dec 2018 5:00 PM
    Town hall meeting

    Town hall meeting

    News Time to debate traffic issues

    Airbnb hits back at rental claims in Noosa and Byron

    Airbnb hits back at rental claims in Noosa and Byron

    News Airbnb wants to clear the air on rentals

    A first meeting with man in red

    A first meeting with man in red

    News Santa paid a visit to local shopping centre this week

    Local Partners