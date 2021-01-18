Severe thunderstorms a chance for Coast repeat

This campsite at Dicky Beach was destroyed as the storm moved over the Sunshine Coast on the weekend.

Potentially severe thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail are being tracked towards the Sunshine Coast, however the region is likely to be spared.

The Bureau of Meteorology have not issued any warnings for the Sunshine Coast and say the chance of the severe weather is more likely for Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

BOM forecaster Alex Majchrowski said the storms would likely be triggered by a mid-level trough pushing towards the region.

Mr Majchrowski said the storms were being tracked to hit the Darling Downs region from about midday on Monday.

It comes after the Coast was savaged by severe storms at the weekend which ripped up trees, cut power and sent debris flying.

“It depends how strong it’s being steered, if the westerly winds are strong enough it could reach the Sunshine Coast later in the afternoon,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“But it’s more likely for Brisbane and the Gold Coast.”

Mr Majchrowski said the Coast had a “less than 50 per cent” chance to be hit with storms and a “less than 15 per cent” chance for the storms to be severe.

“Heavy rainfall is the primary risk if the storms are severe,” he said.

“Even if they’re not, it’s still looking like a wet day. Falls of more than 25mm are forecast.

“Today (Monday) and tomorrow are the best chance for rain.”

Mr Majchrowski said the wet weather was predicted to ease off from Wednesday and that the mercury would start to climb.

Maximum Monday temperatures of 29C have been forecast for Maroochydore and Noosa.