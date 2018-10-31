Menu
Login
A BOM radar image showing the path of the severe thunderstorms.
A BOM radar image showing the path of the severe thunderstorms.
Weather

Severe thunderstorms to bring flash flooding

by Sophie Chirgwin
31st Oct 2018 4:21 AM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Central West areas of Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the warning of heavy rainfall late on Tuesday night as thunderstorm clusters developed across central Queensland areas.

Severe thunderstorms clusters are expected to produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Locations affected include Emerald, Clermont, Blackwater, Springsure, Woorabinda and Capella.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

flash flooding rainfall thunderstorms weather

Top Stories

    Festival a feat for Noosa Tri family

    Festival a feat for Noosa Tri family

    News 'Good' on these tri Noosa fanatics for arriving in force

    Noosa SES ready to roll when disaster hits

    Noosa SES ready to roll when disaster hits

    News Noosa SES funded for new vehicles

    Tourism board decided

    Tourism board decided

    News New chairs of Tourism Noosa announced

    Get artsy at festival

    Get artsy at festival

    News Noosaville school to hold annual celebration of the arts

    Local Partners