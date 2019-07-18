Sewer works well under way

BULK water supplier Unitywater has been working on constructing a new sewer rising main to service residents in Sunshine Beach.

Weather permitting, the work should be completed by sometime in August - probably late in the month.

The new pipeline is 480m in length, running from Crank St around to Ross Cres.

"We are carrying out a significant part of the worksby using a method called horizontal directional drilling,” said Unitywater executive manager of sustainable infrastructure solutions Amanda Creevey.

"This means that the works are completed underground rather than digging open trenches for the whole length of the pipe.

"Horizontal directional drilling allows us to limit inconvenience and impact on local residents, the road surface and at local parks.

"Open trenching will only occur to connect sections of pipe.”

The works began in June.

"We thank local residents for their patience while we carry out these important works to ensure we deliver safe and reliable sewerage services for them,” Ms Creevey said.