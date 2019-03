LIVING THE DREAM: Teddy McRitchie is making waves in the wearable art industry and hopes one day to work as a costume designer internationally.

LIVING THE DREAM: Teddy McRitchie is making waves in the wearable art industry and hopes one day to work as a costume designer internationally. Caitlin Zerafa

IN A world where art meets fashion one young designer is hoping his pieces will some day take him to the international stage.

Teddy McRitchie, 15, has a passion for wearable art and has entered his work to feature later this year in Perth's leading event, Wearable Art Mandurah.

"It's not fashion, it's not art, it's a beautiful mix of them both,” Teddy said.

"I like my outfits to look bold and stand out.

"I am completely self-taught.”

Growing up on Norfolk Island, Teddy first discovered the art form at a local festival there.

"In 2015 I entered my first competition and made a giant paper mache sea monster. I won three awards for it.”

The Sunshine Beach Year 10 student has seven awards under his belt and last year alone was the winner of Illuminations Under the Sea at Norfolk Island Wearable Arts, received the AATFA Encouragement Award and was the student winner at Immanuel Arts Festival here on the Sunshine Coast.

Recently Teddy has been working on two entries for WAM including a collaboration piece with other young artists as part of the Whispers project.

"The whole piece was inspired by a deity of wearable art. It was a really fun thing to do.”

His solo entry took him four months to complete.

"It is a cotton dress that opens up into a half circle and has about 225 handmade paper flowers and about 445 handmade paper leaves. So it was a lot of paper, folding and glueing. I went to so much detail and am really happy with it.”

Teddy hopes to be a professional costume designer for film, television and theatre.

"When I finish school I want to study at the National Institute of Dramatic Art and then move to America or the UK.”

Until then he would like to fly to Perth and attend WAM and is hoping the Noosa community can help make his dreams come true.

To support Teddy's dream visit www.gofundme.com/help-teddy-travel-to-his-competition-in-perth