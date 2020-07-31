Menu
Kerri Watson of the Noosa Community Gardens.
Sewing seeds of community’s coronavirus recovery

Peter Gardiner
31st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
Crucial community project grants on offer in Noosa are offering the seeds of recovery for community groups impacted by COVID-19.

According to Noosa Council’s community development manager Alison Hamblin, the latest round of community grants now open for application have never been more timely.

Community support needed to feed struggling families

Grants to help struggling groups impacted by virus

“Given the current climate, funding will be prioritised for those projects which support either the organisation or the community in the COVID-19 recovery process,” Ms Hamblin said.

“This community projects grant provides a great opportunity to support local organisations that have events, programs or infrastructure projects in the pipeline or on the go.”

Kerri Watson from Noosa Community Gardens said their successful grant funding in last year’s round made a huge difference to their gardens and to community members’ morale.

“Being successful in getting that grant funding made a huge impact to the garden because it enabled us to put in place the infrastructure that we needed, such as replacing the old garden beds, and it has really transformed the garden,” she said.

The Noosa Community Gardens at Tewantin received a dynamic $4000 lift from last year's council project grants.
“It’s not only provided that capital boost of $4000 but it has renewed people’s enthusiasm for becoming involved in the gardens and it’s created a real camaraderie, which is fabulous.”

The council community development team will host two online Q&A Zoom sessions on Thursday, July 30, to answer any general grant-related questions.

“These online Q&A sessions will replace the regular Grants, Nibble and Network Nights that we usually host, but have postponed due to restrictions,” Ms Hamblin said.

“Instead our team will be online via Zoom to provide general advice in a handy question and answer format.

“We strongly encourage community organisations that may be considering applying for the grant, to register for those sessions,” she said.

Community projects may include events or festivals, programs, and building, maintenance or infrastructure projects.

Application close on August 27.

To register for the online Q&A Grants sessions, visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/community/grants/council-grants

