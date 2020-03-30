Sex offender wears ‘security’ shirt, waits in school toilets

A MAN, 21, who preyed on children at and around a Gladstone school while wearing a 'security' shirt has been released from prison after serving 406 days.

Shannon Norgate, now 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court this week to: taking a child under 12 for immoral purposes, two counts of attempted indecent treatment of a child, indecent treatment of a child, three counts of trespass, public nuisance, breach of bail, unlawful possession of a weapon and improper use of an emergency call service.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the court the offending happened at a school or at a toilet block near a school.

Ms Lawrence said during the first offence - sometime between late January and mid February, 2019, near a school - Norgate asked a boy, 10, the location of the school.

The boy gave Norgate directions before Norgate continued to walk with the child.

Norgate told the boy he wanted to show him something, lead him into a nearby toilet block, locked the cubicle and told the boy he was going to "show him how the human body works".

Norgate knelt and the child copied him but he told the child to stand up and pull his pants down.

Norgate touched the boy's pants to pull them down before the child said: "No you can't do this I'm going to go."

Norgate told him to come back before the boy left without obstruction.

On February 12 Norgate went to the school wearing a black shirt with 'security' in white writing.

He had no authority to be at the school.

The next day Norgate attended the school in the 'security' shirt and with what appeared to be a walkie talkie.

Norgate spoke to the principal and said he wanted to enrol his daughter.

The next day Norgate attended the school wearing the same shirt and was inside the school toilet block when four and five-year-old boys entered.

One child told police that Norgate said he was checking the toilets in town for aliens.

The other boy said he thought Norgate was a police officer.

The court heard Norgate took the four-year-old by the hand, entered a separate cubicle, pulled down the boy's pants and underwear, grabbed the boy's penis and pulled back the foreskin to examine the penis head. This was witnessed by the five-year-old.

Norgate next pulled the five-year-old boy's shorts down but not his underwear. The five-year-old told Norgate he didn't like it.

The boys left the toilet block, went back to class and told their teacher aid there was a policeman in the toilet.

The teacher took the boys to the toilet block and saw Norgate washing his hair in a basin.

When questioned why he was there, Norgate told the teacher he had just enrolled his child at the school.

Norgate was arrested later that day and told police he was at the school to enrol his son.

He denied going to the toilet block but said he went to a bubbler near the toilet block.

Fingerprints revealed Norgate had been in the toilet block.

At the time of offending Norgate was on probation.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client had been diagnosed with childhood autism and a mild intellectual disability with an IQ of 55.

She said he had been subject to assaults while in prison and had spent time in the protection unit.

The court was told Norgate had a history of impersonating police officers.

Judge Michael Burnett said the behaviour was "plainly predatory", "deviant" and "constitutes every parent's worst nightmare".

Norgate was sentenced on Thursday to four year's imprisonment, suspended immediately having already served 406 days.

He was sentenced to three year's probation and three year's good behaviour.