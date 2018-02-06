Shake things up: plans to make Noosa a cocktail destination

STIR IT uP: With Noosa already being a foodie destination, Sofitel Riviera Bar manager Nakul Pathak says the glamorous holiday spot could become a cocktail destination too.

NOOSA - it has great food, great beaches and now it's time for great cocktails.

New Sofitel Riviera Bar manager Nakul Pathak has spent his career riding the rise of cocktail scenes across the world and he says it's Noosa's turn to catch up.

"I'm lucky with what I do, I've been able to travel everywhere,” Mr Pathak said.

"The cocktail scene in Singapore is so high, it's almost too high for people and they haven't caught on.

"It would work really well here in Noosa - it's already a food destination, the next step is to be a cocktail destination.”

Mr Pathak said Noosa's combination of local farms and strong tourism numbers would make it ideal for a new scene.

"The rate (Noosa's) growing at in the last couple of years, it's only about time we had a cocktail scene,” he said.

"Mainly what we try to focus on (at the Sofitel) is to use fresh ingredients.

"Noosa itself has plenty of farms and growers with a variety of ingredients we could be using.

"We'll use fresh ingredients for Noosa and have our own themed cocktail behind it.”

Mr Pathak recently released a Valentine's Day-themed cocktail, which he said he had fun creating.

"I've developed a new menu as well, with a Valentine's Day special cocktail called 50 Shades of Grey,” Mr Pathak said.

"I started with Earl Grey gin, I infused that, that's where the concept came in.

"It also has sugar, citrus and egg white. I'm hoping to serve it with little handcuffs from the rim of the glass to the stem.”

It's sweet and refreshing and each sip entails a flow of flavours - first the sugar, the smooth egg white, the sharp citrus, with an after taste of Earl Grey gin.

Mixing a hard spirit with black tea created such a curious flavour - you can't help but go back for more.

Mr Pathak hopes a cocktail scene will encourage international bar competitions to be held in Noosa and even foster the discipline of cocktail-making locally.

"Some places, different bar tenders have different roles, someone will say 'he makes this, this person makes that' but I want it to be guaranteed every person can make you a good drink,” Mr Pathak said.

"If you want to be good at making cocktails, you have to learn to make every basic drink you can imagine.

"Can you shake up a three-ingredient daiquiri? Do you have the correct stirring technique?

"Once you've mastered those techniques is when you put your own twists and turns on it.

"Sometimes bar tenders will just mix a heap of fancy or expensive liquors together and think they've made a nice cocktail.

"Every ingredient should have a purpose and reason to be there.”

Mr Pathak's favourite cocktail to mix is a negroni classic, followed by a porn star martini - yes, you read that correctly.

A negroni classic is not for the faint-hearted. Mr Pathak said it's a mixed citrus gin drink people enjoy after a long, lazy meal when they're feeling a little lethargic.

As for the porn star martini, this is a popular cocktail that comes with a shot of prosecco to add to your liking.

Passionfruit, vanilla vodka, pineapple and egg white is shaken and poured and the prosecco helps to dry the sweetness.

The Riviera Bar is open tothe public for everyone aged 18 years and over to enjoy a drink in a relaxed setting, overlooking the water.