Shakespeare classic on Live Cinema

TRAGIC: A scene from Romeo and Juliet which will be shown to Noosa audiences. Bill Cooper

THE Royal Opera House 2018/19 Live Cinema Season exclusively presents the world-renowned Shakespearean classic Romeo and Juliet later this month.

The ballet will screen on Sunday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 31 at 20 Event Cinemas and seven Village Cinemas locations nationally, including Noosa.

Since its 1965 premiere Kenneth MacMillan's take on Shakespeare's romantic tragedy has become a modern classic. Stunning choreography captures the emotions of the star-crossed lovers, as the excitement of youthful love turns to tragedy in the heartbreaking final scene.

Audiences in Australia are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House, with the broadcast screened in 20 Event Cinemas nationwide and from seven Village Cinemas in Victoria and Hobart this month.

During 2018/19, the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden will exclusively present 10 thrilling performances of world-class opera and ballet to cinemas across Australia. This forms part of the Royal Opera House's celebrations of 10 years of cinema broad- casting in 2018 and of selling more than one million cinema tickets worldwide during the 2017/18 season.

All Wednesday sessions at Event Cinemas will include complimentary morning tea. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for concessions, $102 for a multi pass to six titles.

For tickets visit www. eventcinemas.com.au/roh

and www.villagecinemas. com.au.