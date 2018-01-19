Shallow gene pool threatens survival

INBREEDING of dingoes on Fraser Island could threaten their long-time survival, according to a conservation geneticist.

University of NSW Dr Kylie Cairns has told the Save Fraser Island Dingoes AGM further research is crucial to determine the long term viability and sustainability of the population.

SFID spokeswoman Cheryl Bryant said Dr Cairns told her members previous DNA studies indicated a high level of inbreeding compared with animals on the mainland.

"A pilot DNA study commenced in 2016 under the guidance of USC researcher Dr Gabriel Conroy,” Ms Bryant said.

"Since that preliminary report was released there has been no further research and all proposed projects for the island have been put on hold due to ongoing native title claims. Considering the ecological and cultural importance of Fraser Island, which includes the native dingo population, SFID strongly recommends that ongoing genetic research be considered a priority and that a dingo health monitoring program be established.”

Ms Bryant said the possible need for a "genetic rescue” needed to be determined sooner rather than later. This may be through the introduction of genes from a mainland population to increase the gene pool.

Also at the AGM was Dr Ernest Healy from the National Dingo Preservation and Recovery Program.