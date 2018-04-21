Former AFL star found dead

SPORT - WAFL Grand Final, Subiaco Lions vs Peel Thunder, Subiaco Oval, Perth. Photo by Daniel Wilkins. PICTURED- Peel's Shane Yarran leaves the field in the hands of the trainers after a heavy collision

FORMER Fremantle star Shane Yarran has been found dead in Perth.

The 28-year-old was discovered by police in the suburb of Seville Grove just after 4pm on Friday, The West Australian reported.

His death has not been deemed as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the State Coroner.

Yarran joined Fremantle in 2015 and made his club debut in round 18 of 2016.

The former Dockers star played just six games for the AFL club before retiring.

I only remember Shane Yarran as a determined young man focused on his family and football with Subiaco. Sad time for all and my thoughts with his family. — TimGossage 🤓 (@TimGossage) April 20, 2018 Terrible news about Shane Yarran. Football aside, the saddest thing is that he was a young father. RIP — David Hale (@davidhale_20) April 20, 2018 Such incredibly sad news hearing of the death of Shane Yarran.



Thoughts with his loved ones, friends and those at the @freodockers. — Nat Medhurst (@natmedhurst) April 20, 2018 BREAKING - very sad news - former AFL footballer 28yo Shane Yarran has been found dead at a home in Seville Grove. cont... @9NewsPerth — Jerrie Demasi (@JerrieDemasi) April 20, 2018

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.