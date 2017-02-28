Shaping up all green for surfing fest

WITH the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing ready to stoke Noosa for eight days, surfing is looking to go more green.

Surfing sustainably in Noosa means shooting the breeze and riding First Point with environmentally- conscious shaper Tom Wegener.

This alaia oracle from Cooroy again will be one of the voices of sustainable reason at the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing running March4-11, as it aims to step up in its ecological responsibility towards a completely sustainable event.

March 10 will officially become Sustainability Day, with Tom organising an interactive day of creation and craftsmanship, daring together himself and three other shapers of wooden surfcraft.

He will host workshops of his timber Surfie bellyboards, a fusion of inspiration from the Hawai'ian alaia and paipo boards and the bellyboards of the south-west of England.

These Surfies are a far cry from the foam bodyboards of today, and Wegener will help members of the public shape one for themselves.

Toru Ogawa, of Japan, will also guide people in the crafting of timber handplanes used for bodysurfing to give maximum lift and hydrodynamics.

Toru has spent several years perfecting his shapes and travelling the world to share his skills.

Also from Japan, Nouhito 'Nobby' Ohkawa is a master craftsman of timber surfboards. Nobby has developed a highly technical process to create timber hardy enough for the purpose and will invite the public to shape a fin with him from his special timber composite.

As well Adam Baldwin, a teacher at Coolum High School and expert woodworker, will show how he uses waste, recycles and upcycles old, broken surfboards to create functional surfboards bound together with organic bio-resin.

Adam was awarded the Most Functional Surfboard trophy in the 2016 Creators and Innovators Contest presented by Vissla and Surfrider and will be on hand to discuss his techniques and the need for us all to redress our use of materials in all areas of life.

Festival organisers have urged all partners and promoters to take it upon themselves to provide more environmentally-viable promotional material.

They have partnered with Unitywater, Noosa National Surfing Reserve and Noosa Community Biosphere Association to drastically reduce the level of single-use plastic generated by the event and create greater consciousness in every area of our '8 Days of Pure Stoke'.

Unitywater will provide a 'Bring Your Own Bottle' initiative, providing cool, fresh drinking water for all who bring their own bottle to fill, and festival staff will replace single-use plastic water bottles with reusable bottles and refill stations.

Sustainability Friday's conclusion will be a scintillating conversation with Tom and Save the Waves Coalition director of programs Nick Mucha, discussing ways in which the surf industry can improve, as well as the prospect of the induction of Noosa Heads into the heralded list of International Surfing Reserves.

Places for this event are limited. To reserve a space with any of these inspiring shapers, email tom@tomwegenersurf- boards.com.