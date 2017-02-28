28°
News

Shaping up all green for surfing fest

28th Feb 2017 9:54 AM
GREEN SURFING: Tom Wegener shoots a wave on a paipo.
GREEN SURFING: Tom Wegener shoots a wave on a paipo. Noosa Festival of Surfing

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing ready to stoke Noosa for eight days, surfing is looking to go more green.

Surfing sustainably in Noosa means shooting the breeze and riding First Point with environmentally- conscious shaper Tom Wegener.

This alaia oracle from Cooroy again will be one of the voices of sustainable reason at the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing running March4-11, as it aims to step up in its ecological responsibility towards a completely sustainable event.

March 10 will officially become Sustainability Day, with Tom organising an interactive day of creation and craftsmanship, daring together himself and three other shapers of wooden surfcraft.

He will host workshops of his timber Surfie bellyboards, a fusion of inspiration from the Hawai'ian alaia and paipo boards and the bellyboards of the south-west of England.

These Surfies are a far cry from the foam bodyboards of today, and Wegener will help members of the public shape one for themselves.

Toru Ogawa, of Japan, will also guide people in the crafting of timber handplanes used for bodysurfing to give maximum lift and hydrodynamics.

Toru has spent several years perfecting his shapes and travelling the world to share his skills.

Also from Japan, Nouhito 'Nobby' Ohkawa is a master craftsman of timber surfboards. Nobby has developed a highly technical process to create timber hardy enough for the purpose and will invite the public to shape a fin with him from his special timber composite.

As well Adam Baldwin, a teacher at Coolum High School and expert woodworker, will show how he uses waste, recycles and upcycles old, broken surfboards to create functional surfboards bound together with organic bio-resin.

Adam was awarded the Most Functional Surfboard trophy in the 2016 Creators and Innovators Contest presented by Vissla and Surfrider and will be on hand to discuss his techniques and the need for us all to redress our use of materials in all areas of life.

Festival organisers have urged all partners and promoters to take it upon themselves to provide more environmentally-viable promotional material.

They have partnered with Unitywater, Noosa National Surfing Reserve and Noosa Community Biosphere Association to drastically reduce the level of single-use plastic generated by the event and create greater consciousness in every area of our '8 Days of Pure Stoke'.

Unitywater will provide a 'Bring Your Own Bottle' initiative, providing cool, fresh drinking water for all who bring their own bottle to fill, and festival staff will replace single-use plastic water bottles with reusable bottles and refill stations.

Sustainability Friday's conclusion will be a scintillating conversation with Tom and Save the Waves Coalition director of programs Nick Mucha, discussing ways in which the surf industry can improve, as well as the prospect of the induction of Noosa Heads into the heralded list of International Surfing Reserves.

Places for this event are limited. To reserve a space with any of these inspiring shapers, email tom@tomwegenersurf- boards.com.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Shaping up all green for surfing fest

Shaping up all green for surfing fest

Sustainable surfing provides the green stoke

Friends of Lake Weyba help clean up

CLEAN TEAM: Raffi and Trinity Sonner, aged eight and 11, are part of the Friends of Lake Weyba Clean Up Australia crew.

Clean Up Australia Day is almost here

Celebrate pride at Rainbow River Fest

Sunshine Coast Pride Festival, Eumundi Markets will host the Pride Fairy Day, February 28, 2015: Sammi Martin and Megan Paige from the Sunhine Coast. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Rainbow River Festival will add a dash of fabulousness to Noosa

University life for Noosa dux

BRIGHT FUTURE: St Andrew's 2016 dux Jaxon Pukallus.

JAXON Pukallus is a young man with the world at his feet.

Local Partners

Shaping up all green for surfing fest

Sustainable surfing provides the green stoke

Summer's Day still resonates

SUMMER'S DAY: Andrea Shoesmith, second right back, with the Trewantin State School students remembering Summer Steer.

Message about battery safety

Tubular Bells are coming

TWO-MAN BAND: Danny Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts juggle two dozen instruments in Tubular Bells.

"What really works about this show is that it's full of tension”

Maleny Players have one-act plays for all tastes

Three one-act plays are coming to the hinterland

Help muscular dystrophy with much more than morning tea

TEA TIME: Raise a cup to help muscular dystrophy.

Raise a cup to help cure muscular dystrophy

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about Oscars stuff-up

Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel gives his take on the epic Oscars envelope error: “It was the weirdest TV finale since ‘Lost’”

Groom threatens to walk out of Married At First Sight

Andrew is just about done with his “horrible” relationship with Cheryl.

ANOTHER explosive breakup is looming after a disastrous home visit.

Tubular Bells are coming

TWO-MAN BAND: Danny Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts juggle two dozen instruments in Tubular Bells.

"What really works about this show is that it's full of tension”

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

Blanca Blanco arriving at the 89th Academy Awards. Picture: Ian West/PA WireSource:AAP

"It was a nude colour, it matches my skin, so I wasn’t naked.''

Maleny Players have one-act plays for all tastes

Three one-act plays are coming to the hinterland

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

What are you waiting for? Large Family Home, Dual Living, Investors delight!

21 Midden Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 5 3 2 Mid 500,000's

** Open Saturday 3-3.30pm ** Fantastic opportunity for families or those wishing to live in a lovely home of huge proportions, offering separate dual living...

Sweet Serendipity - A Brightwater Surprise!

30 Lamatia Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 3 2 Auction

Brightwater living offers your dream lifestyle. Nothing compares to waking up every day in a friendly, safe and secure community. Homes like this are highly sought...

Endless Pool Parties, Effortless Living!

50 Brampton Crescent, Mountain Creek 4557

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Immaculate and presented 'as new' this lowset stylish home in a premium Brightwater street offers relaxed, easy care contemporary living just perfect for the...

What a buy! Do do not miss this one!

17 Coppabella Crescent, Mooloolaba 4557

House 5 3 2 $799,000

Located in a quiet street in the heart of Mooloolaba, surrounded by waterfront properties, here is an opportunity to purchase this fantastic large family home. Set...

Ground Floor Luxury, Space &amp; Convenience!

8/16 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 2 Offers Over...

This spacious ground floor apartment with an expansive wraparound courtyard, offers stylish, low maintenance living in a premium Alex location within walking...

Buderim&#39;s Best Investment Opportunity

78/8 Starling Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 2 2 Offers Over...

Located in Buderim's master planned "Atrium" community, you can live the ultimate low maintenance lifestyle in resort-like surrounds, within walking distance to...

GOOD ENTRY LEVEL IN GREAT POSITION

18 Monash Street, Golden Beach 4551

House 3 1 1 CONTACT AGENT

- Traditional beach home positioned on a larger block - Comprising of three bright and airy bedrooms - Neat and tidy bathroom with separate toilet - Open plan...

Affordable Buderim Acreage (1 Acre Lot)

212 Mons School Road, Buderim 4556

Residential Land I can't tell you how many times buyers have asked for an ... $375,000

I can't tell you how many times buyers have asked for an acre in Buderim... Well, here it is! 212 Mons School Road has been cleared and the level pad is ready to...

Very Rare And Unique Private Retreat In One Of The Sunshine Coast&#39;s Most Sort After Areas

48 Forestwood Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

Very rare and unique private retreat in one of the most sort after areas in Buderim. This property has undergone a major 4 year renovation and rebuild by a...

Opportunity Knocks For Many A Buyer.

4/201 Bradman Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Town House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

A large cross section of buyers will be impressed with this townhouse situated at this blue ribbon address, enjoying spectacular views over the beautiful Maroochy...

Revealed: How our transport levy funds are spent

FUNDING: Sunbus bus stops at Maroochydore bus station. Bus services have been a focus of funding from the region's transport levy.

Buses, data collection all receive public transport funds

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Business owners demand support during carpark construction

HOT SPOT: The Brisbane Rd carpark site.

Mooloolaba operators nervous about impact of number of developments

Questions asked about financial reporting for new CBD

QUESTIONS: Auditors have questioned some financial reporting for the new Maroochydore CBD.

Review agreed to over new CBD financial reporting

Coast one of Queensland leaders for house price growth

The Sunshine Coast has second highest house price growth in the state.

Sunshine Coast second highest house price growth in state

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!