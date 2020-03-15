SHAPING UP: CrossFit aims for bigger, brighter and better

CrossFit Noosa is in to the swing of a new fitness centre.

IF YOUR new year’s resolution to get fit and healthy has already fallen by the wayside, the new CrossFit Noosa work-out centre may just be the motivation you need.

The popular gym established in 2011, celebrates the opening of their new premises or ‘Box’ in CrossFit language at 26 Project Ave.

The purpose-built building is kitted out with the very best customised equipment imported directly from the USA, Europe and Japan including huge CrossFit pull up rigs, all kinds of cardio gear, and enough barbells, bumpers, lifting platforms and specialist strength and conditioning equipment to make any aspiring Crossfitter, Olympic weightlifter or powerlifter feel at home.

A customised mural designed by local contemporary indigenous artist Shauna Hill, and painted by local artist Alison Mooney, depicts local flora and fauna set against a backdrop of the unique Noosa coastline.

“Noosa is a special place and our members are part of a special community so we wanted to ensure we had the right combination of a great location, great equipment and great design in our new and upgraded location,” said CrossFit Noosa-owner Colin Macfarlan.

“Our members love training in the new space and we’ve welcomed lots of new members since the relocation.

“Some people believe that CrossFit is only for the supremely fit, but we have beginners starting every day and each member starts with an introductory package to help them get familiar with the movements and equipment. No one is fit enough to start CrossFit, CrossFit is what makes you fit.

“CrossFitters also learn about mobility, injury prevention, recovery, and nutrition.”

“We regularly welcome international visitors from the USA, Asia and Europe also.”

CrossFit Noosa offers group CrossFit sessions, one-on-one personal training, specialist weightlifting, and a CrossFit Groms junior program. Programs are scaled to match the skills and development of all members. The facility is equipped with plenty of parking, a members lounge and immaculate shower facilities for those who need to get to the office after a sweaty CrossFit session.

Visit the new location, email info@crossfitnoosa.com.au or visit their website www.crossfitnoosa.com.au to learn more or schedule a trial session.