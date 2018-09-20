Menu
The streetscape of Tewantin in 1985.
News

Share your memories of Noosa

by Michele Sternberg
20th Sep 2018 3:25 PM

LOVE Noosa?

Share your family stories, personal anecdotes and flashback photos from years gone by.

It might be your beach holiday snaps from the 1960s, an anniversary dinner in the 1980s, or your new home as it looked in the 1990s ... we all have special memories of Noosa.

Noosa News is publishing 50 years of Noosa - People, Places, Progress - a special keepsake book which will be available in stores in November.

So let's create something to pass on to the grandchildren.

Email your stories and photos to noosa50years@ scnews.com.au

