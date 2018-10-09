Menu
Historic: Noosa Lookout at Noosa Heads 04-06-1972, showing the Noosa river system.
News

Share your memories of Noosa

by Michele Sternberg
9th Oct 2018 6:00 PM

DO YOU have fond memories of Noosa in the 1960s, 70s or 80s?

Perhaps you enjoyed family holidays on Noosa beach as a child, before making the permanent move with your own family decades later.

Perhaps you grew up here, just as your parents and grandparents did.

We all have a story to tell and 50 Years of Noosa - People, Places, Progress will capture our history for generations to come.

This special coffee table keepsake book is being published just in time for Christmas and we'd like to include as many families' stories and photographs as possible.

What do you remember?

Is it Hey Bill selling his oranges on the beach, perhaps a honeymoon at the Royal Mail in its hey-day or being one of the first to buy a block of land at Noosa Waters?

Send your details through to noosa50years@scnews.com.au for inclusion in this very special book.

Noosa News

