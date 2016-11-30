Sharing spirit chimes right in

IF THERE was ever any doubt that Noosa "cares and shares” then a community collaboration to help the needy this Christmas will put paid to that.

Food rescue program REAP Sunshine Coast is linking with the community helpers Peregian Shares and Cares and the Pool Cafe Peregian Beach to ensure families finding it tough will enjoy some festive spirit.

From now until December 15 locals are invited to donate pantry items for Christmas hampers to the Pool Cafe.

Peregian Springs Shares and Cares will collect these items and REAP will redistribute the donated goods to local community organisations and charities.

Peregian Shares and Cares is a neighbourhood organisation which helps out neighbours in time of need.

Co-ordinator Tarn Davies said: "There are so many people out there that just need a helping hand and we are thrilled to be a part of this initiative.

"It is a tangible way we can help bring some happiness to vulnerable community members over the holidays.”

Pool Cafe owner Steve Bright said: "Being a member of this community, I am proud to be part of this initiative.

"It is a small step but no one should go without a meal at Christmas, let alone every day of the year,” he said.

REAP Sunshine Coast is also the recipient of healthy option pantry items and toiletries that are donated to the Noosa Civic Shopping Centre's The Little Community Pantry.

Since starting in October, donated items have been distributed to community groups and charities in the area.

REAP Sunshine Coast co-ordinator Michele Lipner said these pantry items "are really important food items for people in need - whether these people are homeless or struggling to make ends meet”.

"While we distribute fresh fruit and vegetables to 18 local charities, community organisations and schools, pantry items can make a huge difference,” she said.

"That is why we are thrilled with this community initiative and our partnership with Noosa Civic.

"In fact, REAP has just begun outreach to holiday accommodations in the Noosa area seeking to enlist their support to encourage holidaymakers to donate unused pantry items and toiletries back to The Little Community Pantry.”

Michele said this would also reduce food waste going to landfill.