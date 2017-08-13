25°
Shark advocate is awards finalist

13th Aug 2017 5:17 AM
ON THE WATER: Shark advocate Tony Isaacson.
ON THE WATER: Shark advocate Tony Isaacson. contributed

SHARK advocate Tony Isaacson is a finalist in the 2017 Healthy Land and Water Awards and is seeking support for the People's Choice Award before voting closes on August 21.

Tony, who was in Scandinavia with his wife when the finalists were announced, is on a mission to show Australians that sharks are not only essential for healthy land and water, they are good for tourism too.

Reports that claim 14% of tourists are not coming to Australia because of our sharks and Tony is proactive about personal shark safety devices, stopping preventable shark incidents and attracting international shark diving tourists here.

Tony believes that Clever Buoy technology and emerging non-lethal measures for shark mitigation will relegate shark nets and drum lines to the horror section of museums where they belong.

"Continuing with shark nets and drum lines makes as much sense as continuing to bury whale carcasses in sand dunes with high water tables that draw white sharks and bull sharks into surf zones north and south of Ballina, NSW for decades,” he said.

Tony believes that the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast are on borrowed time before a preventable casualty or fatality happens at a beach "protected” by drum lines and shark nets.

You can support Tony's nomination as a finalist by voting for the People's Choice Award and viewing his video for the Healthy Land and Water Awards at http://hlw.org.au/awards /finalists

Topics:  clever buoy drum lines finalist healthy land and water awards noosa ocean safety shark nets sharks tony isaacson tourism

