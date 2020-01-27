Shark alarm: Third sighting in days at popular beach

Swimmers have been called from the water and beaches closed on the Sunshine Coast with three shark sightings in two days.

A SHARK estimated to be 2m long was spotted at Noosa Main Beach around 8.30am this morning.

A paddle-boarder and an off-duty lifeguard saw the shark swimming about 50m off shore.

The beach was closed until 9.30am, with no sign of the shark since.

Just arrived at Main Beach Noosa! 3 seconds in, “we’ve spotted a shark, please evacuate the water” #noosa #shark pic.twitter.com/oIUOXygVaY — toooldforhostels (@toooldforhoste1) January 26, 2020

This is the third sighting in two days in Noosa.

A shark was sighted at Sunshine Beach, just south of Noosa yesterday afternoon, with the beach closed.

People were also evacuated from the water at Noosa West beach yesterday afternoon about 5.20pm after a sighting.