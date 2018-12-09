Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

EMERGENCY: A man has been attacked by a shark whilst surfing at Nambucca Heads.

EMERGENCY: A man has been attacked by a shark whilst surfing at Nambucca Heads. Liana Turner

A MALE has suffered serious leg injuries after being attacked by a shark whilst surfing this morning at Nambucca Heads.

The incident occurred around 7.20am this morning with paramedics attending the scene shortly after.

The man is being transported by rescue helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital.

The helicopter stopped over in Port Macquarie for refuelling a short time ago with the highway patrol transporting blood for the man to the helicopter.

NSW Fire and Rescue were required to help the man off the rocks at Break Wall following the incident before he was winched into the helicopter.

Shelley Beach and Main Beach are closed following the incident.

More to come.