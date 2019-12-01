Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was bitten while snorkelling off Bargara last night.
A man was bitten while snorkelling off Bargara last night.
News

Shark bites man snorkelling at Queensland beach

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
1st Dec 2019 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who went for a night time snorkel near Bargara last night was bitten by a shark.

Paramedics were called to Windemere and Rifle Range Road just after 7pm to treat one man, reported by the Brisbane Times as aged in his 30s, with minor lacerations to the foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient suffered additional chest injuries from the tussle with the shark.

The spokesman said the patient went home and attempted to transport themselves to hospital, though eventually changed their mind and called an ambulance.

The patient was transported to Bundaberg hospital in a stable condition with a critical care paramedic on board for transport.

editors picks injuries shark bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Targeting those pesky phone scammers

        premium_icon Targeting those pesky phone scammers

        News Phone scams set for crackdown as Noosa MP welcomes trials.

        Council to tackle hill upgrade

        premium_icon Council to tackle hill upgrade

        News Noosa Council set to fix Noosa Hill walk in time for Christmas rush.

        ‘Village’ of support for mums-to-be

        premium_icon ‘Village’ of support for mums-to-be

        Health They say it takes a village to raise a child and now a Noosa women is helping...

        Pianists set to ‘dazzle’

        Pianists set to ‘dazzle’

        News Aspiring pianists will put on a dazzling show as they compete for grand prizes at...