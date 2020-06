A surfer has died after a reported shark attack off the northern NSW coast just south of the Gold Coast.

A surfer has died after a reported shark attack off the northern NSW coast just south of the Gold Coast.

The incident is understood to have occurred in Kingscliff where the man, believed to be in his 50s, was in the waters off North Point Ave.

Emergency services are on-scene and the beach was closed.

MORE TO COME