Menu
Login
News

Shark net contractor fined $3500

DISGUSTING: Shark fins cut from an adult shark. Note not the actually fins relating to the aforementioned Gympie Magistrates Court matter.
DISGUSTING: Shark fins cut from an adult shark. Note not the actually fins relating to the aforementioned Gympie Magistrates Court matter. Barry Cheadle
Tom Daunt
by

A COMMERCIAL fisherman who unlawfully possessed a number of regulated fish, including tiger shark fins, was fined $3500 in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Employed in the government's shark control program, Sunshine Coast man Gregory Bruce Pearce, 40, pleaded guilty to 19 offences, including unlawfully possessing three undersized tailor, eight undersized school mackerel and four oversized shark fins from an animal bigger than 1.5m long.

Pearce also failed to lodge a monthly return to a commercial fishing log book, and failed to give all the information required via a sale docket.

In sentencing, Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Pearce had shown "a good deal of remorse" and by entering an early guilty plea had saved the people of Queensland a lot of money.

No conviction was recorded.

Topics:  chris callaghan gympie magistrates court illegal fishing tiger sharks

Gympie Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A pokie-free pub in the Junction

A pokie-free pub in the Junction

Cornerstone of Noosa pubs in the Junction

Rising cyclist stirs up Games passions

GAMES EXCITE: Noosville State School welcomes champion cyclist Kristina Clonan ahead of the Commonwealth Games baton relay in Noosa.

Commonwealth Games excitement building

Coming clean for allas 7.3 tonnes of rubbish collected

CLEANING UP: These dedicated volunteers help collect our rubbish.

Clean up in Noosa

Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.

Petition to stop public land use creep

Local Partners