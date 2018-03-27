Shark nets ripped from water as wild weather approaches

Shark nets are being dragged out of the water this week.

Shark nets are being dragged out of the water this week. NSW DPI

BEACHGOERS have been warned with more changes to safety measures as wild weather strikes the region.

Fisheries Queensland has advised its shark control equipment is being removed, with all shark nets to be lifted out of the water by this afternoon.

Beaches all the way up to and including Rainbow Beach are affected by the changes.

There is a strong chance of showers and thunderstorms today, while showers could persist up until Good Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's seven-day forecast shows possible showers for the Easter weekend, but it is only a slight chance of light rain through to Easter Monday.