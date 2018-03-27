Menu
Login
News

Shark nets ripped from water as wild weather approaches

Shark nets are being dragged out of the water this week.
Shark nets are being dragged out of the water this week. NSW DPI
Scott Sawyer
by

BEACHGOERS have been warned with more changes to safety measures as wild weather strikes the region.

Fisheries Queensland has advised its shark control equipment is being removed, with all shark nets to be lifted out of the water by this afternoon.

Beaches all the way up to and including Rainbow Beach are affected by the changes.

There is a strong chance of showers and thunderstorms today, while showers could persist up until Good Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's seven-day forecast shows possible showers for the Easter weekend, but it is only a slight chance of light rain through to Easter Monday.

Topics:  beach safety community environment nature sharks sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Easter free buses to be a real 'quacker'

Easter free buses to be a real 'quacker'

Council holiday buses set to ease the road hassles

A critical backlash for tourism takeover claim

Noosa Main Beach is preparing for the holiday crowds.

Tourism debate checks in to Noosa

From Peregian Springs to Africa to make joyful deliveries

LIFE SUPPORT: Helping make some important deliveries in Africa is local Chase Becker

Delivering help from afar

Noosa lags behind for child jabs

IMMUNISATION ADVOCATE: Dr Peter Dobson.

Noosa set to innovate youth

Local Partners