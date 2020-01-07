Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
News

Shark spotted at popular snorkelling spot

by Erin Smith
7th Jan 2020 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lifeguards are advising swimmers and divers to stay out of the water after a shark was spotted near the Tangalooma wrecks off Moreton Island.

A Queensland Surf Lifesaving spokesman said lifeguards checking the area on a jetski spotted what is believed to be a shovel nose shark near the wreaks at about 12.45pm.

He said lifeguards had advised people to stay out of the area.

There is no official patrolled beach on Moreton Island.

Swimmers are asked to inform nearby lifeguards of any further shark sightings.

moreton island safety shark alert ship wrecks snorkling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Publican’s long road to recovery after freak accident

        premium_icon Publican’s long road to recovery after freak accident

        News ‘They reckon the force was the same as a bus hitting me at 80kph.’

        WHAT’S ON NOOSA: Ultimate 2020 events calendar

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON NOOSA: Ultimate 2020 events calendar

        News From January to December, it seems Noosa has an event for every occasion.

        Noosa koala sanctuary one step closer with $35k donation

        premium_icon Noosa koala sanctuary one step closer with $35k donation

        News Koala Crusaders receive huge donation for hinterland sanctuary

        Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

        premium_icon Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

        Crime A nurse at a Sunshine Coast hospital was fined after police caught him swerving and...