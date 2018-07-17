Menu
Login
A dead juvenile humpback whale has washed up at Snout Point, Fraser Island.
A dead juvenile humpback whale has washed up at Snout Point, Fraser Island.
Environment

Shark warning as whale washes up on sand

17th Jul 2018 11:51 AM | Updated: 2:10 PM

BOATIES are being warned about the likely increased presence of sharks in waters off Fraser Island.

This is after a dead humpback whale washed ashore at Snout Point on the island's south-western side.

A Department of Environment spokeswoman said due to the remote location of the carcass, it would be left on site in the tidal area to allow the "natural process".

She warned all boaties, commercial fishers and tourism operators to stay well away from dead whales "due to the dangers associated with sharks".

The spokeswoman said it was not possible to determine the cause of death due to the age of the carcass, however the whale was likely to have died weeks ago based on the level of decomposition.

Stranded whales should be reported immediately to the RSPCA on 1300264625 (1300 ANIMAL).

editors picks fraser island sharks whale migration
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Finally local after 50 years

    Finally local after 50 years

    News Elaine Neilson celebrates 50 years as a local and remembers the first Noosa News office

    Moving on, but they're not to leave an empty shell

    Moving on, but they're not to leave an empty shell

    News Kenways selling up after 16 years

    Liam's a 'stayer' now

    Liam's a 'stayer' now

    News Liam tackles new role with Stay Noosa

    More new Top Dog Film 'tails'

    More new Top Dog Film 'tails'

    News Pooches galore on screen

    Local Partners