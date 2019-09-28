Menu
Login
John Fancourt, far right, was one of the first responders to reach the man who had been mauled by the 3.2m bronze whaler at Noosa in 1961.
John Fancourt, far right, was one of the first responders to reach the man who had been mauled by the 3.2m bronze whaler at Noosa in 1961.
News

Shark’s fatal Noosa mauling remains etched on John’s memory

28th Sep 2019 11:00 AM

FOR almost 60 years lifesaver John Fancourt has been haunted by the bloody image of a young man whose limbs were torn off by a 3.2m bronze whaler on a popular Coast beach.

On December 18, 1961 he ripped the string off his speedos to use as a tourniquet, but it wasn’t enough to save the life of a 22-year-old dentistry student attacked by the shark in thigh-deep water at Noosa’s Main Beach.

John Grayson Andrews was missing the flesh from his arm and his leg was missing from above the knee.

He died in a Brisbane hospital six days later.

Mr Fancourt believes if marine campaigners had witnessed the scene that day, he wouldn’t’ be lobbying to cull shark nets and baited hooks from Australian beaches.

Last week the State Government lost an appeal in the Federal Court to use drum lines to prevent shark attacks in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

Lawrence Chlebeck, from the Humane Society International, told News Corp he was “ecstatic” about the win.

“It’s a massive victory not only for sharks but marine wildlife in Queensland and ocean-users in all of Australia,” he said.

Mr Fancourt disagreed.

“If they’re that keen on protecting sharks, let them be the one to do the doorknock on the family of the next shark attack victim,” he said.

“We enter the ocean, we enter the sharks’ domain and they’re a creature of unknown proportions in terms of how they think and how they react.

“But having said that, we placed shark nets out the front of Noosa that week of the shark attack and the shark sightings dwindled.”

Mr Fancourt is entering his 61st year as a volunteer lifesaver and said he still thinks about the “very sad day” that took the life of Mr Andrews.

Alongside mate Roy Cronk, he was one of the first on the scene.

In the week following Mr Andrews’ death, baited hooks were used to catch and kill the animal.

Mr Andrews’ leg was found inside the stomach of the female shark, which was also found to be pregnant.

fatal shark mauling noosa fatal attack noosa lifesavers noosa main beach shark attack shark death in noosa remembered
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Keeping family memories alive

    Keeping family memories alive

    News Art preserving personal memories as a social realist

    Stop dragging the chain, it’s time to pay dog and cat rego in SCC

    Stop dragging the chain, it’s time to pay dog and cat rego in...

    News Pet rego is now due in SCC area as 20,000 still to pay up

    Don’t feel the bite … danger on Fraser Island for holiday campers

    Don’t feel the bite … danger on Fraser Island for holiday...

    News Dingo danger warning on Fraser Island these holidays

    Taking a punt on booting Noosa’s bunting

    Taking a punt on booting Noosa’s bunting

    News Noosa asked to have say on election bunting ban