Menu
Login
News

Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

3rd Jan 2019 8:50 AM

ONE North Coast beach has been closed this morning after a shark was spotted, but authorities have been forced to cancel helicopter patrols due to bad conditions.

According to the DPI's Shark Smart Twitter account, Surf Life Saving NSW lifeguards sighted a shark at Casuarina and closed the beach about 9am.

It comes after the DPI said it was suspending helicopter surveillance of all beaches between Ballina and Tweed Heads due to "turbid water and storm cells."

The aerial patrols have spotted a lot of sharks off North Coast beaches this week.

This morning, before flights were cancelled, the DPI chopper crews reported two unidentified sharks at South Ballina.

Main Beach at Byron Bay was closed yesterday afternoon after lifeguards spotted several sharks.

Ballina's Shelly Beach was also closed for a short time yesterday after a shark sighting.

A 2.9m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Sharpes Beach, East Ballina just after noon yesterday, and on Tuesday a 2.87m tiger shark was tagged and released from SMART drumline at South Ballina. 

beaches beaches closed dpi editors picks lifeguards shark sharks smart drumlines
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dreamtime art goes on auction

    Dreamtime art goes on auction

    News World class Aboriginal Artist will have their work showcased and auctioned in a special event this Sunday

    • 3rd Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Beauty of the sea inspires Noosa artist

    Beauty of the sea inspires Noosa artist

    News By the Waterside opens at Wan'din'in arts space Eumundi Friday

    No warning for crossing koalas after TMR review

    No warning for crossing koalas after TMR review

    News Noosa koalas left to cross on their own

    Take a walk with your best mates this Sunday

    Take a walk with your best mates this Sunday

    News Bark Busters walk a social event in Noosaville

    Local Partners