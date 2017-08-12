Sharleen's dream for Philippines

SHARLEEN Christie is more than a pretty face - the Noosa local wants to make a difference to communities experiencing poverty in the Philippines.

The half-Filipino, half-Australian is a finalist in the Miss Philippines- Australia charity pageant, but needs the help of the community to achieve her dreams.

"Growing up in Australia, I've had to opportunity to visit the Philippines throughout my life to meet my mother's side of the family," Sharleen said.

"I was exposed to poverty and people who are in need of even the basic amenities that we use in Australia.

"The Miss Philippines- Australia event provided an opportunity to make a difference in the Philippines.

"It is something that has changed my perspective of the way I live and want to give back to others."

The Sunshine Beach State High School 2012 graduate is currently studying photography in Brisbane and is the first Sunshine Coast woman to make it to the finals since the pageant's inauguration in 1988.

"(It's) something I am so passionate about making a difference in, but I can't do this alone without the support of family, friends and the community," Sharleen said.

Visit sharleenchristie. com/donate to donate to Sharleen's cause, or find Sharleen Christie for Miss Philippines-Australia on Facebook.