‘SHATTERED’: Young girl faces slow recovery from snake bite

A "SHATTERED" mother has said "it really does only take a split second for your world to change completely" as her nine-year-old daughter, London, is in a serious condition after a snake bite last week.

London, from the Byron Shire, potentially faces months of recovery after being bitten by a tiger snake last Tuesday while tending the family's chicken pen.

She was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital last Tuesday, before being urgently flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane in critical condition.



A GoFundMe has been set up to assist them with the costs involved for them with London's immediate hospital treatment and into her longer-term recovery.

London's mother said she was "moving forward now slow and steady", an update said on the GoFundMe page.

"London remains heavily sedated on a cocktail of drugs that is solid enough to stop a horse in it's tracks, her level of muscle breakdown from the effects of the snake venom is severe but it looks like those levels have peaked and plateaued, and hopefully she is past her rock bottom," the post reads.

"She is, and will remain, unable to breath on her own for quite some time to come until all her muscles, including those she needs to breath, begin to rebuild and her pain levels stabilise more.

"Like us, I know you are all desperate to know a time frame for her recovery but there really is no way to tell.

"Treating a snakebite is not something that's done very often it seems, so it's all a waiting game. The doctors are learning a lot while treating her so that's one positive."

The post read they would donate samples of London's tissue for snake bite research.

"My heart breaks for our baby girl and all the end of year joy that she will miss, especially being her last year of primary school. We dearly hope that she gets to start high school on time next year."

The fundraiser has raised more than $7,600 by 55 people of the $22,000 target.

