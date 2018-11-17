Test hopefuls and incumbents flop

Matt Renshaw has missed an opportunity to impress Test selectors. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

MATT Renshaw failed to press his claims for a Test recall, as Nathan Lyon put NSW in a commanding position on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash on Saturday.

Renshaw fell for just 21 in the morning session after Lyon (2-25) caught his bottom edge at Canberra's Manuka Oval.

The Bulls were in a precarious position at 5-98 at lunch, still trailing the Blues by 181 runs.

After resuming at 1-23, the defending champions appeared to be settled before Lyon removed Renshaw and Charlie Hemphrey (1) within the space of four overs.

Renshaw came into the match with a golden chance to make a point to the Australian selectors but failed to capitalise after being given a second life late on day one when he was dropped at slip.

All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne made a well-crafted 52 before Pat Cummins caught an inside edge to send the leg stump cartwheeling.

Sam Heazlett (9) and Jimmy Pierson (0) were not out at lunch.

MARSH BROTHER FLOP AGAINST REDBACKS

JACOB Polychronis from Foxsports.com.au writes that further questions over the red-ball credentials of the Marsh brothers will arise after the pair flopped with the bat in the Sheffield Shield on Saturday.

The brothers were both dismissed within the space of nine balls playing against South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Shaun Marsh had made it to nine not out overnight after Western Australia lost a wicket late on day one while chasing the Redbacks' 251.

Shaun Marsh made 21 runs off 44 balls against South Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Picture: AAP Image

He didn't last long on day two, caught by Callum Ferguson off the bowling of Joe Mennie for 21 off 44 balls.

That brought brother Mitch to the crease with WA at 2-35. He made one run and lasted just four balls before he was dismissed by Daniel Worrall.

Both players have, however, recently made big scores while playing for their state in the Shield. Mitchell Marsh's last innings was a mighty 151 against Queensland at the Gabba.

His brother hadn't played for WA in almost a month after he was selected for the ODI series against South Africa.

Before joining the national squad, he made scores of 80 and 98 at the WACA against Tasmania. He then scored Australia's only century in the series against South Africa in the third and final ODI.

VIC QUICKS TEAR THROUGH TASMANIA

VICTORIA'S pace battery has torn though Tasmania in the opening session of their Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.

After being sent in to bat, the Tigers were 8-78 at lunch, with Chris Tremain (3-13) and James Pattinson (3-13) the chief destroyers.

They were backed up by leading Shield wicket-taker Scott Boland (2-22) as the Tigers crumbled on a green-tinged pitch at Bellerive Oval.

Tremain got rid of Tasmanian openers Alex Doolan and Jordan Silk for a duck and 16 respectively.

Bowling second change, Pattinson followed Tremain's good work by clean bowling Tigers' skipper George Bailey for 15.

He also removed tailenders Gurinder Sandhu and Jackson Bird cheaply in a red-hot five-over spell.

Peter Siddle went wicketless, while spinner Jon Holland is yet to bowl. Test captain Tim Paine is unbeaten on three and will resume with Gabe Bell (one not out).