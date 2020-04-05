Shauna inspires sustainable coffee with a world message

NOOSA’S Kabi Kabi culture is part of a takeaway message to be shared globally thanks to a universal thirst for coffee.

With take out coffee the only caffeine serving available in this age of the coronavirus lockdown Sunshine Coast Community development organisation SevGen Indigenous Corporation have with Plastic Free Noosa, BioPak and indigenous artist Shauna Hill to spread a global message on sustainability.

Shauna, a Kabi Kabi descendant with support from the Peregian Digital Hub has had her artwork featured in BioPaks global BioCupArt Series.

Her ‘Care for Country’ story forms part of the global art series “to raise awareness of the impacts our deliberations and actions have on future generations”.

“The turtle represents marine life, the wavy lines represent the waterways, the people sitting are mankind, and the footprints indicate the low impact we are committed to strive for,” Shauna said.

The coffee art of Shauna Hill that will go global.

SevGen business manager Terri Waller said Shauna’s work was a perfect match for their business philosophy.

“We were at the stage where we were wanting to have a sustainable custom cup for our social enterprise venture Deadly Espresso,” Terri said.

“Like the plants that are used to produce BioCups, SevGen focuses on sustainable business practices that align with the 17 global UN sustainable development goals.

“We are striving to create wellness through connection and relationships. Our principles are sharing and caring.”

Terri Waller

Plastic Free Noosa’s Chad Buxton said: “It was a pleasure to work on this project with the team from SevGen.

“Their commitment to country and the environment is only rivalled by their commitment to each other. Changes away from single-use plastic are important and these steps implemented by businesses makes a huge change and impact.

BioPak is a leading manufacturer in zero waste food service packaging, designed to achieve a circular economy.

With their range of Australian certified compostable and recyclable packaging made from plants instead of oil, BioPak are the leaders of the industry at the forefront of innovative and sustainable packaging.

Every three months BioPak print artwork from Australian and New Zealand artists will appear on special BioCups featuring “artists who explore environmental themes at the core of their practice”.