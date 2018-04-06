World record for foursome

Brisbane girls Shayna Jack, Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell and adopted Queenslander Emma McKeon shone for Australia last night to break the 4x100m freestyle swimming world record on day one of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The awesome foursome proved an unstoppable force, with Jack, a past student of Greenbank State School, claiming her first Games' medal.

Western suburb sisters Bronte and Cate maybe more accustomed to the limelight than Jack, but their faces were beaming after the extraordinary team effort anchored by the long limbs of Cate.

"It is beyond my wildest dreams,'' said Cate Campbell, a Kenmore State High School past student.

Bronte said an electric atmosphere generated by a home Queensland crowd helped her surge late during her leg of the relay.

"It is the first time I have ever heard the crowd when I was swimming which was great. It helped me over those last 15m,'' she said.

"I can't believe we got that world record. I am gobsmacked to be honest.''

Jack lead the relay charge and although she was subdued about her personal swim, she said Bronte snapped her to attention to let her know the team had just claimed a world record.

"I am very happy to be part of a world record team. I am honoured to be part of the team,'' said the smiling Jack.

Cate, Bronte and Shayna and train side-by-side each other under the glaze of the Chandler Club pool lights.

McKeon is originally from Wollongong but now calls Queensland home.

She had earlier hung on for bronze in the 200m freestyle.

The 4x100m relay final featured another local, Wishart's Laticia Transom who represented New Zealand.

The Brisbane State High School student trains at Brisbane Grammar School.

Another Chandler swimmer, Jack McLoughlin, had a night to remember when he claimed his first international medal, a silver, behind Marc Horton in the 400m freestyle.

A product of the Brothers Nudgee swimming club as a junior, he stormed home over the last 75m to snare a personal best time and second position.

"It is a really special moment going one-two with Mac,'' McLoughlin said.

Horton was delighted for his team mate. "I am so happy for Jack, it is his first international medal.''

St Peter's Lutheran College schoolgirl Ariarne Titmus was touched out by Canada's Taylor Ruck in the 200m freestyle despite coming from behind and doing a personal best time.

But the impressive St Peters Western rookie, whose main events are the 400m and 800m, took missing a gold medal on the chin.

She said one year ago she would never have dreamt of being in contention for a 200m Commonwealth Games medal.

"I would have liked a gold, but she was better than me and I have to accept that,'' Titmus said brightly, knowing she had a silver medal..

Another highlight was a magnificent performance by Madeline Groves whose Games record 100m butterfly was lost in the wake of the 4x100m relay girls.

But Groves sizzled in a swim of 57.22 secs during the semi-final of the 100m butterfly despite coming off dreaded preparation.

"I am grateful for all the support and encouragement I have got from my coach (Michael Bohl) and team mates and it has got me to these point,'' said Groves, a product of Wilston State School and then St Peters Lutheran College.