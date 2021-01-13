‘She couldn’t move’: Mother’s horror after backyard accident

Ella Carter, 11, was injured in a trampoline accident on Christmas Day 2020.

Ella Carter was smiling, laughing and playing with friends on a trampoline when a simple backflip sent her to the emergency room.

It was Christmas Day and the Carter family was celebrating at a friend’s house when the 11-year-old flipped backwards, landing on her knees.

Her body contorted so much so that her shoulder blades touched her buttocks.

Mother Ruth Carter said upon landing Ella was unable to move, at which point they called paramedics.

“She was in that much pain she was shaking and vomiting,” Ms Carter said.

“They couldn’t administer anymore medication for her. She was just in a lot of pain.

“They rushed her into an MRI at 1am just because they thought it was pretty critical.”

The mother-of-two was relieved when the results returned a short time later.

“It came back that she has nothing permanent, nothing was broken,” Ms Carter said.

“All through that night it was pretty horrific with the pain she was in.

“It was probably about 2 or 3 o'clock in morning, one of the nurses came in and gave Ella a beautiful gift from the Wishlist Foundation.”

Ms Carter said the gift, a craft activity set, immediately boosted Ella’s mood.

“It was beautifully wrapped and it was really age appropriate for her and it was just the right present for the right person at the right time,” Ms Carter said.

“She was able to concentrate or just take a little bit of relief off the pain when she saw this.”

Ella remains couch-bound, but fortunately will suffer no permanent damage.

She is able to walk but requires ongoing treatment for the spinal sprain.

Ms Carter said Wishlist’s gift gave Ella a chance to enjoy what’s left of her holidays by working on the craft projects.

“I just really want to thank Wishlist for what they do,” she said.

“I knew they did the big things and projects but it’s the little details that really make a difference.”

Ella Carter, 11, is now recovering at home after a trampoline accident on Christmas Day 2020.

Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said she was pleased the hospital foundation was able to help in a small way.

“Each day our incredible health staff work wonders at our local public hospitals, but to be able to provide the extras does make a big difference,” Ms Rowe said.

“It’s something we have been doing for the past 23 years, including establishing the local Clown Doctors service, music therapy and Calm Fairies to help distract paediatric patients during procedures and while they await treatment in hospital.”

To find out more visit wishlist.org.au.