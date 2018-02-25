She to Sea showcases finest female art

DEEP BLUE: Female artists to showcase their talent in the upcoming She to Sea art show held at Halse Lodge.

DEEP BLUE: Female artists to showcase their talent in the upcoming She to Sea art show held at Halse Lodge.

TRACY Naughton began photographing the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing five years ago, and today is curating her own all-female surf art exhibition.

Tracy, of creative brand Let Me Sea, said she never could have predicted it, but is thrilled with the turn of events.

Her idea to work with the Noosa Festival of Surfing and involve all female surfers, artists and photographers grew out of her love for the arts and her recent focus on female surfing.

"I started paying atten- tion to other photographers and artists around me,” she said.

"And realised we have some amazing talent on the coast that needs to be shared.

"The Noosa Festival of Surfing is the largest surfing event in the world, we have some world-class, talented artists that would love to share their work and their love of the ocean and the female surf form.”

The exhibition She to Sea currently has four artists and four photographers, even an international artist in Elena Grib, who has designed the artwork for this year's festival.

She to Sea takes place at Halse Lodge, Noosa Heads, from 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 13.

Everyone is invited to come along, meet the artists, view their incredible artwork and enjoy an evening of live acoustic tunes by local singer Solar - and plenty of stoke.