Snubbed batsman’s honest admission

Marnus Labuschagne has no qualms with being overlooked for the first Test against India, admitting his form hadn’t been good enough to keep his spot.

Marnus Labuschagne has no qualms with being overlooked for the first Test against India, admitting his form hadn’t been good enough to keep his spot.

QUEENSLAND batsman Marnus Labuschagne has no qualms with being overlooked for the first Test against India, admitting his form hadn't been good enough to keep his spot.

Labuschagne was a surprise call-up for last month's series against Pakistan in the UAE, making his debut in the first Test in Dubai.

The South African-born right-hander played both matches in the UAE, hitting his top score of 43 in the second innings of the second Test.

While he claimed seven wickets at 22.42 in both Tests with his part-time legspin, his 81 runs at 20.25 was an underwhelming effort with the bat.

Back home, his form has hardly been stellar with just one score over 30 in six innings in Queensland's Sheffield Shield campaign.

"Runs is the only point you want to prove. The rest is history," Labuschagne said on Monday.

"That's what the game is about, it's about performing in times of pressure and, the last few games, I haven't been able to do that."

Labuschagne was a surprise call-up for last month’s series against Pakistan in the UAE, making his debut in the first Test in Dubai.

Rather than going away and kicking cans in anger, the 24-year-old says responding to the disappointment with a form turnaround is the only way he'll regain his Test spot.

That starts with Queensland's Shield clash with Victoria from Tuesday at the Gabba, a match featuring six of the 14 players picked for the Adelaide Oval opening Test.

"You're disappointed but, at the end of the day, it's how you come back from it that determines the kind of player you are," Labuschagne said.

"For the guys that have missed out on this first Test selection, it's up to us to really come back and give everything we have to the team."