Shell plans to tap more Queensland gas

Amani Vassiliou
12th Oct 2018 3:25 PM | Updated: 13th Oct 2018 6:00 PM

AS part of its QGC venture in the Western Downs region, SHELL has announced plans to drill 250 gas wells during 2019 and 2020.

The wells will connect to QGC gas processing plants near Wandoan, Miles, Chinchilla and Tara.

Called Project Goog-a-binge, the venture is expected to bring about 930 petajoules of gas to the market over the next three decades.

Shell Australia chairman Zoe Yujnovich said Project Goog-a-binge would further boost Queensland's regional economy and demonstrates Shell's commitment to bring more gas to the market.

"Project Goog-a-binge will deliver more and cleaner energy for both our Australian and LNG export customers for decades," Ms Yujnovich said.

"The project is expected to create or sustain up to 350 jobs, the majority of which will be in regional Queensland and generate business opportunities for local suppliers - a substantial and ongoing boost for the local economy."

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham welcomed the announcement of the venture.

"This latest expansion plan will help ensure sustained gas supply to domestic customers as well as royalties to fund front-line services across the state," Dr Lynham said.

"Most importantly, it will pump millions of dollars into local household budgets, local stores and local businesses for the next 30 years.

Dr Lynham encouraged local businesses to register online with EconomX, where the project and its contractors would seek expressions of interest for work packages.

QGC will start pre-construction and site preparation activities at some sites next month, with wells to start being drilled in January, subject to government approvals.

Project Goog-a-binge draws its name from the traditional Iman word for scrub turkey, with plans for the drilling to take place on Iman traditional territory.

