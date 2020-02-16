Shell-shocker: Nature group says Noosa oyster reefs the real deal

A MAJOR conservation group partnering with the Noosa Council on its Bring Back the Fish project said the use of recycled oyster shells to create new living shellfish reefs is a proven restoration technique.

The Nature Conservancy’s spokesman Dr Chris Gillies has taken issue with claims by mayoral candidate Clare Stewart that the recent oyster regeneration trials were a failure and that the use of dead shells in coir bags would not create new oyster growth.

Ms Stewart was critical that a large number of the reefs were removed from the river and dumped at the council tip.

“We are disappointed that Ms Stewart did not contact The Nature Conservancy to validate her statements on the Bring Back the Fish project before making public comment,” Dr Gillies said.

“We invite her to attend a briefing on the project and learn about the science supporting the project.

“The use of recycled oyster shells to create new living shellfish reefs is a proven restoration technique used throughout the world including our projects in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

“Free swimming, living baby oysters are attracted to these recycled shells upon which they settle and commence the creation of new, living reefs,” he said.

Dr Gillies said the conservancy had restored more than 200 oyster reefs in the last 15 years and is currently working to restore reefs in Hong Kong, Europe, the United States, New Zealand and Australia.

Dr Gillies said the bags filled with oyster shell were deployed in the estuary by USC to determine where baby oysters are most likely to settle and survive and were designed to be removed after three years of deployment.

The Nature Conservancy, University of Sunshine Coast, Noosa Council, University of Queensland and other scientists have been working for more than five years to assess the feasibility of restoring oyster reefs in the Noosa estuary as one way to improve local marine life and fishing.

“The results of this five year scientific analysis indicate that oyster reef restoration is feasible,” Dr Gillies said.

“The connection between oyster reefs and an increase in marine life including fish has been scientifically proven the world over including in southeastern Queensland.

“Noosa estuary once had prolific oyster reefs but these were lost in the early 1900s and have not naturally recovered,” he said.

“The Nature Conservancy has committed $1.2 million of its own resources to support the recovery of oyster reefs in Noosa, based on the outcomes of the five year scientific study,” he said.

Dr Gillies said prior to restoring oyster reefs at Noosa later this year, the conservancy will undertake “a thorough community consultation process, including workshops with estuary users and estuary-based industries to determine the best location for oyster reefs”.

“This process will be supported by the latest scientific evidence and traditional knowledge,” he said.

“The Nature Conservancy has already created living, sustainable shellfish reefs around four times the size of the Gabba in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

“Our reef projects have created thousands of sustainable jobs around the world,” Dr Gillies said.