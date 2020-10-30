Shelter from the wind to find weekend waves

G’day surfers.

Firstly, this is my last column for the Sunshine Coast Daily.

Thank you all for your attention and feedback over the years.

This week has been a mix of all kinds of weather; wind from all quarters, rain and sun.

Surf? Small but fun with many places enjoying periods of quality. Others have been desperate.

It pays to shop around in the late spring/ early summer. The fluid nature of the weather at this time is the norm.

And so are the regular afternoon thunderstorms. Expect them and be prepared.

What’s on tap for this weekend? Kindly read on.

Agnes Water to Coolangatta

Saturday

Persistent north winds arrived at the end of the week and sadly these will continue through the weekend.

It should be noted that there’s a fair bit of east swell headed our way, not big but consistent.

Expect this to filter in over the weekend, beneath the north, making those beaches even more fun but possibly rippy and dangerous.

We’ll wake up to rising north winds which will really turn on the speed getting up to 25 or 30 knots by the afternoon.

The 1m or so of lumpy wind swell will be battered badly by these winds all day.

If there’s a protected corner, be there.

Top temperature will be 30C and rain, if any, will likely be storm-related in the afternoon.

On the Gold Coast, The north winds will have left their mark as the surf will be 1m or less and very uneven.

Rips and currents continue to be a problem on the open beaches so be careful and study the line-up well before you go out.

The high will be 28C under mostly sunny skies.

North winds will start early and rise to 25 knots or more in the afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 60 per cent chance of rain and afternoon storms wouldn’t surprise.

Sunshine Coast surfer Ellia Smith rides a wave.

Sunday

Early morning winds will come out of the north to northwest getting up to 15 knots and tending more north northeast in the afternoon.

Wave size will be a bit bigger, about 1m, but still jumbled and uneven.

The eastern influence will be sneaking in so watch those rips.

There’ll be fun waves for the experienced surfers looking for some ramp time.

The skies will have a few clouds but it will be mostly sunny with a high of 29C.

There’s a good chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon too.

Gold Coasters will have northwest winds early at 10 to 15 knots, turning more northerly and increasing up to 20 knots by the afternoon.

The best waves will be up the top end of the coast with most other places being a write-off.

The surf will be feeling that east starting to filter-in, so expect some larger sets and a steadier pulse in the afternoon. Waves up to 1.5m wouldn’t surprise.

The high temperature will be 29C with mostly sunny skies. Possible showers and a thunderstorm are on tap for the afternoon.

If you’re a surfer who is looking for waves on which to boost solid airs, this could be your weekend.

Anyone with that level of ability should already know to watch for rips and to be cautious. Enjoy!

TODAY’S TIP

Motivation

As most younger surfers already know, getting up early for those quality morning sessions is easy.

For the crew that’s just a bit older, not so much. Why? Well, though the excitement never dulls, the drive to get wet at dawn can fade.

The simplest way to challenge that is to shorten your night life, get an alarm clock, and mentally drive yourself out early.

It can be quite a surprise to find that there are far fewer surfers out early and once you’re wet, the water is not really that cold.

Add in a few really good waves and you will be will inspired to stay a “dawn patroller”.

It pays off, big time.