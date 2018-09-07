Shelter's plant sale

POTTING A BARGAIN: RSPCA volunteers helped raise money for the shelter at their annual plant, craft and op shop sale last weekend.

POTTING A BARGAIN: RSPCA volunteers helped raise money for the shelter at their annual plant, craft and op shop sale last weekend. Caitlin Zerafa

RSPCA Noosa held their annual plant, book, craft and op shop sale over the weekend to raise money for the centre.

The warm spring weather paired with bargain prices made for a great day out for many who showed up to buy a plant, or two, and browse tables full of second-hand goods.

2IC fundraising co-ordinator Heidi Jenkins said each year the event is becoming bigger.

"Last year we raised I think about $5000. It's our biggest fundraiser on our calender,” she said.

"We've never had it so busy, there was a queue for paying right around the corner and we've never had that.

"It's growing every year.”

All the money from the weekend will go directly to costs associated with caring for animals.

"It costs $25 a day to keep a dog or a cat in care, to desex, inoculate, feed, so all this money goes towards looking after those animals that come through the shelter,” Ms Jenkins said.

RSPCA volunteers were busy preparing and manning the stalls across the weekend.

"Lots of our volunteers potted the plants and grew them over the past 12 months,” she said.

"We've had a nursery in North Arm donate plants and a chap in Eumundi gave us over 1000 pots.”

One volunteer spent two days making and bottling hundreds of jars of tomato relish.

"It's and old family recipe and Tomato Brothers in Eumundi donated all the tomatoes,” Annemarie Tanner said.

Team leader Beth Murt said the event would not be possible without the generosity of the community.

"It was a huge success,” Ms Murt said.

"We raised more than $6500 and that money will go straight into the Noosa bank account.

"We want to say a big thank you to the community, we couldn't have done it otherwise.”