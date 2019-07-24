Shepherd stars shine in Sydney

MUSICAL TALENT: Thomas and Eline van Bruggen and Florence Miller-Metzner attend the Young Musicians' Winter School in Sydney.

THREE Good Shepherd Lutheran College students were recently prominent at the Young Musicians' Winter School presented by the Australian Romantic and Classical Orchestra.

The school concluded with an inspiring concert at The Hills Grammar School in Kenthurst, Sydney.

Featured were Florence Miller-Metzner (violin), of Sunshine Beach, and siblings Thomas and Eline van Bruggen (double bass and flute), of Peregian Springs.

It also featured outstanding young musicians from all over Greater Sydney, to the Hawkesbury, the Blue Mountains, west to Orange, NSW South Coast, Newcastle, Melbourne and Hobart.

The concert followed a week of intensive rehearsals and workshops at Santa Sabina College in Sydney, delving into the music and performance styles of the classical and early romantic periods.

A full house heard these brilliant, aspiring musicians in action performing Beethoven's Coriolan Overture, Eberl's Symphony No.1, Reicha's Wind Quintet Op.88 No.2 and Haydn's Symphony No.104 "London”.

Directing were the Australian Romantic and Classical Orchestra's co-artistic directors and internationally renowned Australian musicians Rachael Beesley and Nicole van Bruggen.

This education program of the orchestra is unique in Australia and is aimed at a high level of performance, enabling the participants to experience a deep understanding and appreciation of style and context.

The orchestra's 2019 concert season is on a national tour from August 16-25, which will include a recital at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel here in Noosa.

Visit www.arco.org.au for more details and tour dates.