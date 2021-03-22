‘She’s a thief’: Mackay mum’s ‘sophisticated’ scam

Kimberley Maree Tooz (black dress) pleaded guilty to eight counts of stealing by clerks or servants in her role as a gaming attendant at the Northern Beaches Bowls Club.

A Mackay mum turned thief used a "sophisticated" process to rip off her employer for extra cash to help with daily bills.

The 33-year-old first-time offender may have escaped a jail term but Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said the crime was too serious for no conviction to be recorded.

"She should have a conviction recorded to tell her future employers she's a thief," Ms Hartigan said.

Kimberley Maree Tooz worked as a gaming attendant at Northern Beaches Bowls Club when she stole $1300 over eight transactions between October and December 2020.

Kimberley Maree Tooz had a conviction recorded against her after she stole money while working as a gaming attendant at the Northern Beaches Bowls Club.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said Tooz redeemed points from "high roller" patrons and converted them into cash.

Mackay District Court heard 10,000 points equalled $100.

Tooz claimed she punched in "random" patron's numbers in the gaming machine and redeemed their points for cash.

Mr Beamish said she printed off a docket, cut off the signature line before placing it in the pile and removing cash from the till.

She did this eight times - on some occasions CCTV cameras captured her removing money from the till.

The court heard one of the members alerted the club after noticing points were missing.

Tooz made full admissions to police.

"My initial thoughts are but for the quantum it should be a period of imprisonment," Ms Hartigan said.

"There's quite some sophistication to this."

Defence solicitor Andrew Busch said his client moved to Mackay eight years ago and had a 2.5-year-old special needs son.

He said she was extremely ashamed and remorseful for her actions and had since started sessions with a psychologist for her major depression.

Mr Busch argued against a conviction detailing his client's good character.

"My view is that the nature of this offence is so serious that it outweighs her good character and (the) impact it will have on her employment," Ms Hartigan said.

Tooz pleaded guilty to stealing by clerks or servants, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years jail.

"You were essentially looking for cash to pay daily bills rather than buying luxury items, which is also a point of distinction," Ms Hartigan said, finding the offending was not so serious that jail had to be imposed.

The court heard if not for Tooz's personal circumstances regarding her son and her mental health, the maximum period of community service - 240 hours - would have been imposed.

Instead Tooz was fined $3000 and ordered to repay the $1300. Convictions were recorded.

"Future employers should know what you've done before they employ you," Ms Hartigan said.

The court heard the convictions would be expunged after five years.

