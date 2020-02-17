‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

A GRIEVING Hay Point father has paid tribute to his "fun, outgoing" wife of 10 years who died in Friday's horrific crash at Alligator Creek.

Bradley France spoke to his wife Sharon Lee France, 40, just 15 minutes before the head-on crash between a black SUV and small truck about noon.

Mr France described his wife as a fishing and outdoors enthusiast and a "great mother" to their children.

"(My favourite memory of her) was going on holidays - we used to go camping," he said.

"We were planning to go to Fraser Island in a week's time, everything was paid for."

Mr France choked back tears while describing how much he would miss his wife, who had been his partner for the past 17 years.

"She's my world," he said.

Sharon, who is a mother of six, died at the scene of the head-on crash.

Sharon and Brad France with children Shauna, Shaynelee, Bailey, Maison and Kaiden.

Her baby boy, nine-month-old Kaiden France, sustained critical injuries in the crash and yesterday remained in a critical but stable condition at Townsville Hospital.

The driver of the Isuzu light truck, a local man in his 50s, was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with serious injuries. He is in a stable condition.

RELEATD: Baby in coma as community rallies for grieving family

Mr France described the heart-stopping moment he realised something serious had happened to his wife and child on Friday.

Sharon and Brad France.

He was at work in Moranbah and was chatting to Sharon on the phone just before she was getting ready to drive from Hay Point into Mackay.

"She said she was going into town to pick up some cups she ordered online," Mr France recalled.

After reading posts about a car crash on a community Facebook page, he sensed something was wrong.

"I tried ringing her half an hour later because I heard there was a crash just outside home. It went straight to message bank and I starting sending messages," Mr France said.

Sharon France with her baby Kaiden France

"I knew the road was blocked so I rang my brother to tell him to pick the kids up from school.

"Then I had a phone call at work from police and (they) turned up at my dad's place."

He then rushed from work to be by his injured baby's side.

Mr France said his focus is now on his four children - Kaiden, Maison, Bailey and Shaynelee as well as Sharon's two other children, Blade and Shauna.

"We're devastated, but we've got to be positive as well," he said.

"The kids are distraught but I have got to try and do the right thing by them."

Mr France said Kaiden was doing OK despite being in a medically induced coma.

Mr France thanked his employer, Mastermyne, for the support they are providing.

He has also extended his thoughts to the truck driver and his family.