Shifting sands of Noosa tell erosion tale

SAND SHIFTS: The Noosa Council supplied aerial photos (2017 left, most recent right) showing the changes in the river mouth which impacts on spit erosion rates.

NOOSA'S "disappearing” spit at the end of Hastings St has stabilised in the past two years and is now only being eaten away at a rate of 2m every 12 months.

That is a 7m a year slow down, according to Noosa Council flooding, coastal and foreshore project co-ordinator Daniel Wishaw, as the river's dynamic water flows ease up on this erosion buffer.

"An analysis of aerial photography across this time period has shown that this has resulted in a considerable reduction in the rate of erosion at Noosa Spit,” Mr Wishaw said in a report to be discussed in council today.

"While in 2017 the spit was receding at approximately 9m per year, this rate has reduced to approximately 2m per year as of the latest image in March 2019.

"Earlier erosion rates were enhanced by a river alignment that was ideal for erosion as well as strong storm systems with a northerly wind aspect, including Tropical Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

However in the past year major storm systems have driven east and south easterly wind to "limited erosive influence on the spit, while the river alignment has been less problematic”.

"It should be noted that this favourable outcome could reverse if rainfall through winter and spring is insufficient to maintain the current river alignment,” Mr Wishaw said.

An associated Griffith University study into the river mouth dynamics generally supports these findings.

Council continues to work on a Shoreline Erosion Management Plan for Noosa Spit through consultants BMT-WBM, which has completed its data collection, but is still developing its coastal process modelling development and erosion assessment.

The SEMP for Noosa Spit is designed to address priority erosion issues and recommend preferred management options.

A discussion paper has found north easterly wind and wave conditions, typically found in spring and early summer, creates a sand shoal anchored to the north shore increasing erosion at Noosa Spit.

Over January to September east and south-easterly conditions transport sand along the Main Beach "which collects at the Spit groyne until such time that no more storage is possible and bypassing occurs”.

"This bypassing creates a shoal anchored to the southern shore in front of the north-shore-anchored shoal and reinforces the north-south orientation that also increases erosion at Noosa Spit,” Mr Wishaw said.

"Without rainfall, the river mouth will naturally increase the volume of sand over time due to a combination of tide, wind and wave effects.

"With rainfall, the river mouth will decrease in sand volume, with high rainfall events able to overtop the northern and southern connected shoals and re-establish a straighter, central river alignment, reducing erosive pressure on the Noosa Spit.”

The consultants will hold talks with councillors and the community before their recommendations can be prioritised and the erosion management plan finalised.