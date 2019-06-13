Shining light of hope on local domestic violence

AMAZING EFFORT: Staff and students who did the Darkness to Daylight Back row l-r: Mark Roberton, Leigh Boggis, Jayde, Sari, Lara, Julian, Lachlan, Amy Allom, Caleb. Front row l-r: Fran, Meegan Ford, Zen, Oliver, Caitlyn, Joseph, Ruby.

IT'S impossible to escape the powerful symbolism as Year 10 students from St Teresa's Catholic College ran for a reason in the Darkness to Daylight Challenge.

This is a slog of 110km in Brisbane to raise awareness of domestic and family violence in Australia, with every dogged kilometre clicked over in memory of the 110 lives lost each year to this societal scourge.

For the past three months, these 15-year olds have participated in a program aimed at fostering a social conscience of a different kind, culminating in participation in this challenge.

The Darkness to Daylight Challenge is an annual overnight run/walk that also raises funds to support services for victims of DFV.

According to a college spokeswoman, each of the 12 students involved had to self-nominate, giving reasons why they wished to be involved.

"They all had a shared passion for eradicating domestic and family violence in Australia and wanted to help,” she said.

"Program initiatives at St Teresa's included physical training sessions in the early hours of the morning around Doonella, and climbing Mt Coolum after school.”

They also performed random acts of kindness throughout the program and learned more about different types of DFV, learning some of the stories of those who have suffered.

"The students set their own team goal to run a massive 500km, which included the four accompanying staff members. Throughout the night they overcame physical, mental and emotional challenges, supporting each other to smash their target and complete 713km,” the spokeswoman said.

"Arriving home mid-morning on Thursday were a weary yet satisfied group of students.”

She said they were each running for a survivor of DFV, "someone who had the courage to reach out and ask for help”.

"The overnight run is literally aimed at bringing DFV out of the darkness and into the daylight,” the spokeswoman said.

"Founder of the Darkness to Daylight run, Rob Reed, stopped to give the St Teresa's students words of encouragement as one of only two schools that participate in the overnight run.”

College business manager Mark Roberton, who ran 92km as part of the team, says he couldn't be prouder of their efforts.

"They are an extraordinary group of young people, who fully rose to the challenge,” he said.