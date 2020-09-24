Ship workers test positive for COVID off Far North coast

A pair of ship workers who have tested positive for coronavirus could be sent to Cairns for treatment.

On Wednesday, a bauxite ore ship bound for Weipa reported two of their ship workers had been showing symptoms of the virus.

Weipa Hospital flew two nurses onto the ship to conduct COVID tests, which later came up positive.

Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said the ship had been crewed by Filipino workers, and were required to spend 14 days at sea before they could come into the port.

FILE PIC: A bauxite ore ship bound for Weipa has been anchored off the coast after two crew members tested positive for coronavirus.



"Because the tests came up positive, the vessel can't land and the crew members have to remain in isolation," he said.

"I suspect if they do require hospitalisation, since they're not equipped for it in Weipa, the hospitalisation will occur in Cairns.

"What this goes to show is that the systems in place are working- they haven't set foot in Australia, the crew called for help after they started showing symptoms and they've been tested.

Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said the two workers would likely be sent to Cairns if they needed hospital treatment. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"If they need hospitalisation, they'll go to Cairns, otherwise they'll remain in isolation - as to what happens next, we'll wait and see."

