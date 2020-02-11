Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Shipwreck hunter’s hunch on identity of mystery vessel

by Daniel Bateman
11th Feb 2020 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHIP that sank off the coast of Cairns may be a long-lost clipper that had been sailing to China.

Shipwreck hunter Ben Cropp has revealed what he strongly suspects to be the identity of the mystery vessel he discovered at Sudbury Reef, about 45km off Cairns, last week.

The Wonga Beach based undersea explorer believes the vessel to be the SS Undine, a British clipper that set sail from Brisbane in 1873, bound for China, but was never seen again.

Shipwreck hunter Ben Cropp with anchor from mystery sailing vessel found at Sudbury Reef, off Cairns. Photo: Adam Cropp
Shipwreck hunter Ben Cropp with anchor from mystery sailing vessel found at Sudbury Reef, off Cairns. Photo: Adam Cropp

RELATED: BEN CROPP DISCOVERS NAPOLEON'S ESCAPE SHIP

 

Mr Cropp suspects the 800-tonne ship have become stricken at Sudbury Reef on its northbound journey along the Great Barrier Reef en route to the Orient.

"I initially did not consider the Undine, because of the size of the anchor," he said.

"But it just hit me, that there are no other anchors on the wreck, which means it was flipped.

"Wreckers may have come out from Cairns and grabbed all the other anchors, the bigger ones, but didn't take the smaller one because it was underwater.

"I would say this is a strong possibility it is the Undine."

Iron frame from mystery sailing vessel found at Sudbury Reef, off Cairns at a depth of 4m. Photo: Ben Cropp
Iron frame from mystery sailing vessel found at Sudbury Reef, off Cairns at a depth of 4m. Photo: Ben Cropp

 

Part of the iron frame, keel and anchor from the ship were located by Mr Cropp and his son Adam in about 3m of water.

The find has been reported to the Department of Environment and Science.

To confirm the true identity of the vessel, the remains of the ship will need to be surveyed, with any physical evidence from the boat compared with known maritime records.

Film maker and underwater explorer Ben Cropp. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Film maker and underwater explorer Ben Cropp. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Mr Cropp has laid claim to discovering more than 100 shipwrecks, including the HMS Pandora.

The former operator of the Port Douglas Shipwreck Museum, which shut down in the early-2000s, said his latest find off the Far North Queensland coastline showed there was a clear need for a maritime museum in the region.

"It needs to be in Cairns, because you need somewhere that is easily accessible for people," he said.

"The council has bought three properties, all in the CBD, for the arts.

"One of those would be perfect for a maritime museum."

More Stories

Show More
hunters identity shipwreck vessel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave us lacking schools

        premium_icon OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave us lacking schools

        News It won't be long before we 'run out of schools'. Experts are worried that pressure will mount on existing campuses under the weight of our booming population.

        Suburbs with ‘notoriously’ low vaccination rates

        premium_icon Suburbs with ‘notoriously’ low vaccination rates

        Health ‘Hippie and alternative’ families frustrate t medical professionals

        ‘A night of winners’ retro style

        premium_icon ‘A night of winners’ retro style

        News Retro Replays is coming to Noosa this week and will have you asking ‘what the hell...

        Singer’s ‘pretty good’ effort to capture town’s essence

        premium_icon Singer’s ‘pretty good’ effort to capture town’s essence

        News It’s town drinks to a local song competition winner who thinks life around here is...