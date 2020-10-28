Menu
Noosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Janet Kake (pictured with Rob Neely) has resigned after six weeks in the role.
News

Shock resignation of prominent Coast business leader

Matt Collins
28th Oct 2020 11:51 AM
Noosa Chamber of Commerce vice president Janet Kake has stood down after less than six weeks in the role.

The resignation of Ms Kake, who was once the president of the group, was made public by current chamber president Rob Neely on Monday afternoon.

Janet Kake with Murray Brown, who also resigned from his role at the Noosa Chamber of Commerce.
In a social media post, Mr Neely thanked the vice president for “her valuable service to the business community over the past several years”.

It comes after last month’s annual general meeting where the group announced its biggest ever leadership team, which included Ms Kake who was elected unopposed as vice president.

50 Coast businesses defy COVID turmoil to open doors

Hastings St Business Association president Emma Hull is set to fill the role vacated by Ms Kake.

“We are so lucky to have people of Emma’s calibre and experience join our executive, I have worked closely with Emma since she joined the committee recently and I value her counsel,” Mr Neely said.

Ms Kake’s departure wasn’t the first shock resignation from a Noosa Chamber committee member.

In August, president Murray Brown stepped down citing the excessive workload and lack of structure as his reasons for his resignation.

Ms Kake and the Noosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been contacted for comment.

